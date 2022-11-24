Mzansi citizens couldn’t believ that a man was used to anchor down sheets of metals on the back of a bakkie

Twitter user @bokoromonio shared footage of a man lying on top of sheets of metal and then getting flung by the wind

The comment section was filled with people asking why there was not even one piece of rope used

You see some strange and questionable things in Mzansi. Using a man to anchor sheets of metal on the back of a bakkie was just pure stupidity though!

Twitter user @bokoromonio shared horrifying footage of a man anchoring metal sheets on the back of a bakkie. Image: Twitter / @bokoromonio

From overloaded bakkies to taxi drivers using tools as steering wheels, nothing really comes as a surprise on SA roads anymore.

Twitter user @bokoromonio shared footage of a man lying on top of metal sheets on the back of a bakkie. Driving on the highway, the wind picked up, flinging the metal sheets and the man. It was wild!

“Ay ”

The people of Mzansi can’t believe they thought this was ok

Guys, rope is not expensive! Mzansi peeps can’t believe that there was not even one piece of rope holding those metal sheets down, just the man. Videos like this have people questioning the sanity of our nation.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@wexa11 said:

“But he’s definitely badly injured, that one I’m sure of. People are not serious about life out there ”

@ReaganGasa said:

“Why did they think this would work? Aniyekeni uzala iidomu - they become our problems!”

@Oletta15148998 said:

“Where are the patrolling traffic officers haaai man ”

@Palesa_Xoli said:

“They literally could have asked kids for a skipping rope hle.”

@Papillion007 said:

“but how much a rope though, like there was nothing vele to tie these things together.”

