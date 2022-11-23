A video showing a man directing traffic with the littest energy had Mzansi feeling proud

Twitter account @kulanicool shared the awesome video, highlighting how blessed we are

Mzansi people took time to appreciate the men who do this for nothing but fun and a few tips

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In South Africa, a random homeless person directing traffic is the norm. A cool video of a man filled with vibes, directing traffic, filled hearts with gratitude.

Twitter account @kulanicool shared a video of a vibey man directing traffic, and it warmed hearts. Image: Twitter / @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Mzansi is a special place, there is no doubt about that. While we might not have power, water or the most basic needs, we have the most amazing population of people!

Twitter account @kulanicool shared a video of a man directing traffic enthusiastically. These men do this for free, hoping to bag a few tips. And while their directing skills can be questionable, there is no denying the smile they bring to faces.

“We are special ”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The people of Mzansi take a moment to appreciate these special humans

While no one asked these men to do this, and some wish they wouldn’t, many others really enjoy their energy. People flooded the comment section with gratitude.

Take a look:

@DavidMVM said:

“Fourways is nothing without these guys. They even pull a night shift.”

@Nathan_mckason said:

“To think that there is someone who is getting paid to do such but you would never find them do it. They would rather drive past this dude, no assistance whatsoever ”

@TheVeZzy said:

“Yesterday in Bryanstons these dudes controlled the traffic so nicely… just I didn’t have hard cash with me, but I appreciated him.”

@HactorM_SA said:

“this guy is too good”

@valeriewitlove said:

“Love this!!! They’re doing the lord’s work!! ”

@Escobar_rsa said:

“The energy is unmatched ”

SA man performs Elvis Presley Songs at robot in Midrand, Gauteng: Video touches fill Mzansi with pride

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is filled with untapped talent, there is no doubt about that. One man singing Elvis Presley songs at a robot in Midrand in Gauteng has caught a lot of attention.

While SA is filled with many crippling issues, we do have a lot to be grateful for… like free entertainment in peak-hour traffic.

Facebook user Shireen Ebrahim shared a clip of a man singing Elvis songs at a robot to the widely followed page #ImStaying. One man performs while another two or three run around collecting tips.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News