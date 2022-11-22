Mzansi men were tickled by a video of grown men having a race in extremely muddy conditions

Twitter user @sethuwamajwe1 shared the video showing the men slipping and sliding in the mud

The comments were quickly filled by men claiming that women are the reason this type of fun does not happen

Boys will be boys, even if they are over the age of 30. A video showing a group of grown men having a race in the mud got many Mzansi guys excited.

Twitter user @sethuwamajwe1 shared a video fof grown men racing one another in the mud. Image: Twitter /@sethuwamajwe1

Source: Twitter

Men and women, for the most part, find different things enjoyable. Chasing your friend while tripping in mud wouldn’t be the first option for a girls’ day, but for men, it is on the top of their lists.

Twitter user @sethuwamajwe1 shared the video of the grown men running, slipping and sliding in mud. While it looks fun, we can’t lie, watching is good enough for most.

“Hayike”

Mzansi men are here for the mud race

This video got so many men excited. Guys claim this is what they would do every weekend if women wouldn’t bash them for it. Sometimes they feel that “the other gender” just doesn’t understand their type of fun.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@RONIN_JimNjAcK said:

“Number one is definitely from Louis Tritchard and his father owned a banana farm somewhere in Venda's mountainous rain forests back in apartheid.”

@Sifisov1 said:

“We have a lot of fun without the other gender ”

@ipsmok said:

“Men are foolish ”

@molibeli_hlony said:

“My gender knows how to have fun.”

@TumiMetlae said:

“Having so much fun without the other gender involved...”

@TshwaneloSerame said:

Video of men having fun and wrestling by the pool without the other gender has SA laughing out loud

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi online user @ThisIsColbert took to social media to share a video of a group of gents fooling around and having a good time without any women around.

In the clip, the men can be seen playing wrestling by the poolside. The video was shared to prove that men who have a good bond can have plenty of fun in their own company.

Mzansi men made it clear that this is what happens when women are not around and they will never stop, lol.

