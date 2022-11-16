An old clip of a young girl trolling a telesales agent has found its way back on social media

Twitter user @bokoromonio shared the hilarious clip, highlighting how she is one with this girl

The people of Mzansi have dubbed this a “masterpiece” and cannot get enough of it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

No one has to tell you how telesales people can test your patients. So, when a little girl trolled an agent people stood and clapped in her glory.

One little girl got a telesales agent good and people can't get enough of the prank. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Shame, we all know telesales personnel are just trying to do their job but, Mohammed, people don’t have time to use the toilet these days let alone chat to you about your aunty’s curry as part of your sales plot.

Twitter user @bokoromonio shared the hilarious golden oldie clip showing a young girl taking a telesales call, giving the woman on the other side the funniest answers. Shame, she did good!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“You remember this one who said she earns R2 after deductions?

“Ngl that's how much I get left with after debit orders and dedications ”

Mzansi peeps have a moment while remembering this “masterpiece”

This clip still hits like it did the first time people watched it. A prank that will forever fill a void many people have regarding telesales people, lol.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@natalia7022 said:

“Lol is there a full video? I wonder what the sales person say after hearing R2”

@KMan_Ice said:

“SARS is really killing this little girl ”

@MagabaSana said:

“ love this video it’s still funny till now.”

@DolphyLedwaba said:

“This will forever be a masterpiece...”

@NtsebiH said:

Hilarious madala leaves Mzansi in stitches after pranking wedding party

In related news, Briefly News reported that old people are an endless source of heartwarming laughter. An old man recently left South African Twitter streets laughing out after he was caught in a clip playing a trick on a crowd of happy-go-lucky wedding-goers.

In the clip, the wedding party can be seen dancing and singing as they celebrated the happy couple who just tied the knot. Not long thereafter, the old man approaches them and starts shouting that police, who were supposedly checking Covid-19 regulations, were on the way.

"NOT AT MY WEDDING DAY. Wait for it... 16," Ace Mashudu captioned the clip that he posted online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News