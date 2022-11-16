A man went and picked up his brand new car and took to social media to celebrate

Twitter user @marcthesupreme shared pictures and a video showing off his new “baby”

The man’s followers helped hype his monumental moment in the comments, showing a lot of love

Buying a new car is an exciting and fulfilling experience. One Mzansi man was beaming with pride after he picked up his new wheels and shared the awesome moment on Twitter.

Twitter user @marcthesupreme couldn't be happier to be driving around in new wheels. Image: Twitter / @marcthesupreme

Being able to treat yourself to a new car is huge! This man had every right to take to social media to celebrate the monumental moment.

Twitter user @marcthesupreme is the proud owner of a snazzy new Mazda, which he shared pictures and a video of. He referred to his new car as his “baby” and showed her off.

“Fetched my new baby today and boy, what a beauty.

“As’bonge izibusiso. ❤️”

Social media users help the man celebrate his new car

Seeing the undeniable happiness this moment brought him had people flooding the comments with love and support.

Take a look:

@LusaphoGqobo said:

“This one is a cutie, I had one behind me all the time at to the South from Midrand , plus I hear that he’s quite comfortable with a string engine – congratulations.”

@Bey_naissance said:

“Well done sthandwa sam ”

@israel_khalanga said:

“I love this car brand, congratulations man ”

@NtombizDaughter said:

“Congratulations sweerie ❤️”

@Le_PrinceLee said:

“OMG Congrats babes ”

