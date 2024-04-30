A Durban snake catcher and veterinarian, Dr Carla Goede, rescued a sizeable black mamba in Durban

The two got a call about the snake in Westville while on their way to monitor a lizard who survived a dog attack

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding the snake catcher's work

A snake catcher rescued a large black mamba in Durban. Images: @Nick Evans/ Facebook, @Craig Cordier/ Getty Images

Durban snake catcher, Nick Evans recently rescued a 2.5 meters long black mamba.

According to a Facebook post by Nick, he and veterinarian Dr Carla Goede were on their way to treat one of the monitor lizards who survived a dog attack when they received a call about a black mamba in a garage in Westville. They made a U-turn and attended to it.

"We soon arrived at the property, and Carla and I started our search. It was a neat, well-packed garage, thankfully, but it still provided the mamba with multiple hiding spots.

"The homeowner said he had reversed his Toyota Hilux out immediately after the mamba entered the garage, worrying the snake would go under his bakkie. Despite that, he suggested it could be in there. I thought it was certainly possible, but the garage seemed the more appealing option to the mamba."

The black mamba hiding in the van

They looked around the garage, checking every possible hiding spot, but with no luck. Nick opened the trunk of the owner's van, and to his surprise, he saw a portion of the body of a thick, well-fed, and large black mamba relaxing on the back of the engine compartment. They recovered it.

"It was a hefty snake, at least 2.5m long. It's the girth of it that's impressive, likely well fed on young dassies. An exciting afternoon for us, and Carla's biggest mamba catch to date!The photo doesn't do justice. And yes, the lizard got its treatment too!"

Snake catchers rescue large black mamba

See the Facebook photos below:

Online users applauded the snake catchers

The netizens flocked to the comment section, with many amazed by the snake catcher's work.

@Forever Wild Animal Sanctuary & Snake Removers applauded:

"Nice catch, l too rescued a 2.5 metre mamba from Tongaat Huletts Zimbabwe, in the oil room."

@Phillip Bessinger joked:

"A snake with good taste in vehicles."

@Merilyn Watkins said:

"Well done Nick and Carla. I live in that area - that’s why I’ve got you on speed-dial!"

@Joseph Mpofu stanned:

"Great job."

