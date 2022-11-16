Footage of a cash heist which took place at Kagiso Mall in Krugersdorp left SA citizens suspicious

Twitter account @VehicleTrackerz shared the video, and it just looked too easy to be true

Many people made it clear in the comments that they feel this was an inside job and nothing can tell them different

A cash heist video had Mzansi wondering where the backup was. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Everyone knows that when one of those money vans pulls up at a mall, it is going to look like a SWAT movie scene in a matter of minutes. Those men never role on their own, there are always multiple armed men watching them from every angle.

Widely followed Twitter account @VehicleTrackerz shared the video showing two men robbing a man transporting cash from an ATM.

“Cash heist at Kagiso Mall yesterday.”

The people of Mzansi share their views regarding the heist

There is no way it was that easy to rob one of these men, where were the men with the big guns that make a normal shopper too scared to board the escalator? Lol, people are sure this was an inside job.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@M12HNxumalo said:

“I’m sure the guy at the ATM left his card there.”

@Th3_kisO said:

“Lol… if you know this mall, this is actually interesting. I wonder if they made it out the mall alive. These ATMs are somewhat in the middle of the mall, this isn’t an open complex.”

@mc_sekgala said:

“Security guy must be investigated.... nah, something is not ayoba there...”

@eurielsammie1 said:

“I wonder. Where's an armed guard a few steps behind the one carrying the money or at least standing by the door? ♀️”

@UncleLebo said:

“No guns just sheer Muscle South Africa is really alive with possibilities.”

@Kenna_Lesego said:

“At times one could believe that this was an inside job. Such clumsiness and lack of support.”

