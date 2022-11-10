A video showing police standing back while a broken-down truck got looted had some people feeling upset

Yusuf Abramjee shared the footage showing a truck filled with booze getting looted while police watched

While a lot of people were really upset, some raised the point that police were outnumbered and couldn’t have stopped it if they had tried

Looting is practically a national sport in Mzansi. So, when people saw a broken-down truck filled with alcohol being looted, it was no shock. However, the slight shocker was that police were present and doing nothing.

Yusuf Abramjee shared a video showing police standing by as a truck was looted. Image: Twitter / Yusuf Abramjee

South African people's faith in the South African Police Force (SAPS) is little to none. Seeing a video like this just reminds citizens why our country is the way that it is.

Widely followed Twitter user and crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared the footage showing police present while the truck got looted. The man recording the clip was extremely upset by the fact that police sat back and did nothing.

“Free for all! @SAPoliceService”

The people of Mzansi are divided by the police doing nothing

While there is no excuse for the police standing there, some felt they had no choice as they were outnumbered. Looting is a huge issue in SA, and people are really getting upset by it.

Take a look at some of the mixed opinions:

@Tumelo41871817 said:

“Police watching looters and not acting. SAPS what’s happening? Masemola and Cele act on these police at the scene of the beer truck accident.”

@ThatEbrahim said:

“The truck was in an accident, there are two or three police officers. What are they supposed to do, threaten to shoot people for stealing beer? Messed up that people are stealing the beer, but I certainly don't expect two police officers to hold back the tide.”

@StaxGoldman said:

“We live in a country of majority poverty. Why would someone who can barely afford a living turn down free alcohol? Old madala must chill. Not everyone’s born with privilege. Yes, it’s not “ethical”, but at the same time u have to be realistic to the context/situation. Save your anger.”

@SiphoKaNgwenya said:

“The stock is insured anyway and so no one lost anything.”

@nudgeitforward said:

“With looting being tolerated like this, expect the prices to go up. What one person receives without working for, another person has to work for without receiving.”

@BuchuleB said:

