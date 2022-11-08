A speeding taxi driver got told to go sit in the back after a lady decided she was going to drive

Twitter user @SiyaNdlovu91 shared a clip showing the woman driving and the taxi driver sitting in the back

While the situation was funny, some people felt the woman driving was more of a risk than anything

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Everyone in Mzansi knows that taxi drivers have their own set of rules for the roads. However, one woman was having none of it when a taxi driver was speeding and made him take the backseat, literally.

Twitter user @SiyaNdlovu91 shared a clip showing the woman driving and the taxi driver sitting in the back. Image: Twitter / @SiyaNdlovu91

Source: Twitter

With expensive cars and fuel, many Mzansi citizens have no choice but to risk their lives every day by taking public transport.

Twitter user @SiyaNdlovu91 shared a clip which showed a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a taxi and the actual taxi driver sitting way at the back. Turns out, the man was speeding, and sis wasn’t prepared to lose her life.

Not today, baba, sorry!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“this lady took a taxi from driver due to speeding❤️”

The people of Mzansi share mixed feelings in the comments

While it was definitely a power move, people pointed out the many unsafe things the woman was doing. Taxi drivers are reckless, there is no doubt about that. However, some did not feel the woman’s move was any safer.

@TeddyWest_SA said:

“Why is he in the back seat”

@AfrikanChefZA said:

“There's a third person in the frontseat, which is another law broken, no seatbelt, ai no shem,”

@Spade37295887 said:

“She broke the law herself, she doesn't have a public license to transport people. We will never get the land back when we allow lawlessness.”

@TshitandaniV said:

“Then she drives without a seat belt, two wrongs don’t make it right.”

@Princwa said:

Taxi driver asks lady to hold the brake to go on toilet break, Mzansi peeps cackle: “It’s your duty”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a taxi driver asked a lady to hold the break while he was taking a little toilet break, all because she was sitting in the front seat next to him.

@queenmaseko3 shared the hilarious clip online and got asked why she wasn't wearing any shoes in the first place. The short TikTok quickly spread and amassed over a million views even though it's just a few seconds long.

The most plausible reason why the taxi driver did this is that the taxi would roll back if the brake were to be let go, and the handbrake simply doesn't work. The taxis that exhibit such poor conditions tend to be the older models of minibus taxis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News