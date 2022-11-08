A Toyota Hilux bakkie lost control on a very muddy road, almost taking the lives of two other people

Twitter account @kulanicool shared the video showing the bakkie eventually flying down a huge hill

The people of Mzansi took to the comment section, claiming they’d have handled the situation better, lol

Driving in the rain and mud is tricky business. They don’t teach you these things when you do your driver’s test but don’t stress, the people of Mzansi have got you covered.

A Toyota Hilux bakkie driver had people on the edge of their seats. Image: Twitter / @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Two people were given a second chance at life when an out-of-control bakkie missed them by mere centimetres. Angels were watching them, for sure.

Twitter account @kulanicool shared the video showing the Toyota Hilux bakkie sliding all over a very muddy road, missing two people and then plummeting down a hill. It is wild!

The people of Mzansi become driving experts in the comments

While it was clearly a very tricky situation, people chipped in from the comments as if they were professional rally race car drivers or something. Easier said than done, my friends.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@SbuMyKing said:

“You are not a complete driver until you drive in such conditions. Use lower gear but accelerate fairly, don't apply brakes at all, your stirring to opposite direction as you move, that's forklift/hyster reverse technic, don't panic.”

@PrinceDumaze said:

“I don’t care what others will say, but if you’re a driver you will know that’s a good driver.”

@ResponsibleDad1 said:

“This once happened to me while working in rural Xhora in EC. It rained while I was there, and I was driving an NP200. I couldn't come out, ended up looking for a tavern to spend the night in.”

@EdmoMaditse said:

“His problem is driving too fast; it has nothing to do with brake effectiveness. I have driven on mud for years.”

@bewubewu54 said:

“Him using brakes was one if his mistakes.”

@aadore_m said:

“The cows must have been so confused ”

@TheWorldofHein said:

“Happened to me already!!! You have no control in that kinda mud!!”

Amazing Toyota Hilux driver defies all odds as he escapes from a deep river showing impressive driving skills

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Toyota Hilux driver had become an off-road hero after footage of him getting out of a river in his bakkie went viral on social media.

The white Hilux bonnet was completely submerged, and all seemed lost as the driver headed in the direction of dry land, but then disaster hit as the Hilux seemingly got bogged down.

Luckily, the Hilux was fitted with a snorkel which meant no water could enter the engine bay and seize the bakkie. The snorkel also gives a bakkie direct access to clean and cooler air for the engine to work optimally, OffRoadAussie reports.

Source: Briefly News