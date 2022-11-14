A hairdresser found a quick way to finish off a set of braids, but Mzansi is not here for it

Instagram page @slayhairclub shared a video showing a woman taking an open flame to braids

While they see what she is doing, people make it clear that there is absolutely no need for this drama

One hairdresser decided that using a flame to finish a new set of braids was a smart move… however, the people of Mzansi feel the opposite. Ain’t nobody bringing open fire that close to their head!

A hairdresser had the people of Mzansi sweating while watching her take a flame to braids. Image: Instagram / @slayhairclub

Source: Instagram

Be it cooking a potato in a wet paper towel or cleaning your stove with bicarb, there are definitely some cool hacks, but fire to hair is not one of them.

Widely followed Instagram page @slayhairclub shared a video of a hairdresser bringing a flame to a client’s braids, claiming they were being “dramatic.”

“OMG This is so crazy!”

It is a no from the people of Mzansi on the flame front

What the heck was going on in that clip? People feared for their hair and felt for the poor woman being singed, lol.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@porscha51 said:

“Dramatic? I’d be calling the police for arson and attempted murder. Because lighting fire towards my scalp is unnecessary it’s 2022. Just why?”

@bumble_vee said:

“This should be illegal, there no way I would ever allow this ”

@high.offoflife said:

“Girl please find another way to help fly aways because you will not put fire to my head directly on purpose You. Are. The. Drama ”

@lache_the_archetype said:

“My aunt would say that “The Africans don’t specialize in hair care, but they will have you SNATCHED as far as neat braids.”… She also would go to them and get micros and then cut them off at the new growth when she was ready to take ‘em out.”

@strawbeauty_ said:

“When she takes her hair down it’s going to shed like crazy.”

