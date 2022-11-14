A video of an American man having a lekker moment with a SAPS officer went viral on TikTok

TikTok user @bmorefuntimes let a police officer ride his motorbike and loved how friendly he was

While Mzansi citizens agreed at most SAPS officers are cool, getting them to help in a time of need is another story

While every Mzansi citizen knows that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is seen more as a joke than actual law enforcement, one American man has not found that out yet.

With all the heartbreaking murders and shootings by police in the US, it is a no-brainer that the American people will find our SAPS officers a breath of fresh air.

TikTok user @bmorefuntimes shared a video of him letting a police officer ride his motorbike and loving every moment of it. Coming from a country where police are feared, the man was definitely loving the friendliness.

“#SouthAfrican cops are cool they don't feel intimidated, pull a gun out and shoot you. #SouthAfrica #CapeTown #Love”

Mzansi citizens fill the American man in on SAPS cops

While we have to give it to our police officers, they are a vibe. However, when it comes to a time when you need them for what their actual purpose is, to serve and protect, best believe you are on your own.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@monique said:

“They also won’t show up if you call them either ”

@ZeeLeakes said:

“Our SAPS will have a whole conversation with you. We are really blessed.”

@Kevin said:

“Cop once pulled me over for driving without my license and instead of giving me a fine he told me to go cut my hair because it looks scruffy.”

@SKINNY MF said:

“All fun and games till you need them to protect you and they just stand there doing nothing.”

@Benita RW said:

“They even nicer if you buy a Coke for them”

@Harveydtx said:

“No SAPS, cooldrink, High five. SA what a place to reside ”

