SAPS officers had Mzansi in stitches as they once again proved why the citizens do not trust them to protect and serve

Twitter page @ZANewsFlash shared a video showing officers messing up a simple march while in Durban

The people of Mzansi were not surprised that the SAPS did not know what they were doing, as that is generally the case

Regarding the South African Police Service (SAPS), there are not many positive things Mzansi citizens have to say. So, when they saw a clip of officers marching in Durban, shanking the entire thing, it was just another laughable moment for SA law enforcement.

SAPS is a joke in Mzansi, and videos like this one are the reason why. Serving your country should be done with pride, but these guys are part-time comedians.

Twitter page @ZANewsFlash shared footage showing SAPS officers laughing when they messed up a simple march. This would not have been a laughable moment back in the day, or probably in any other force.

“WATCH: The SAPS parade at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. @IOL”

The people of Mzansi are not surprised

Seeing SAPS officers take their job as a joke is nothing new to Mzansi citizens. While their behaviour is frustrating, some have learnt to just laugh at it.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@therealSphe said:

“Eish the senior constables kodwa ”

@BukhosiNome said:

“This is unfair, I think they should have rehearsed with them before they do the parade, you might find ukuthi they know those steps very welk, just that they are caught off guard, I like it though”

@JoshuaGaillard said:

“I can barely excuse the constables that aren't in sync, but checking your phone during a drill? Where is the discipline?”

@mcobothi2 said:

“The real clowns that protects SA, at least they are employed, that’s what it’s all about”

@VusumuziWaZweli said:

“Absolutely. If we can't teach easy skills like drills what chance do we have with complex skills like firearm handling or crime detection?”

@mrvos501 said:

