A young woman who is excited about adulthood shared one of her achievements with online peeps

The lady bought herself a R3 500 queen bed that has a stunning base that has a storage space

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding her on her achievement

A young woman was excited after buying herself a bed. Images: @hunniiehive

Source: TikTok

A young woman took to her TikTok account and showed off her new bed worth R3.5k.

In the clip uploaded by @hunniiehive, she is in her room, which has her new bed that she bought for R3.5k. The young lady is visibly excited about the step that she has made towards adulting. She can be visibly seen jumping around and on the new bed.

The bed is presumably queen-sized. It has a nice base that opens for blankets or whatever else one wishes to put in there. The TikTok user said that although the bed went deep in her pockets, she has no regrets.

"My mood changed when I saw my bank account but anyways love my new bed."

Young woman excitedly shows off her new bed

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the woman

The video garnered over 21k likes, with many online users applauding the young lady for her achievement.

@Faith Solomons commented:

"Mom bought the same bed. Please come tell her to remove the plastic ."

@justmasegobra loved:

"It’s the document storer for me."

@DIMO joked:

"When it's too cold you sleep under ?"

@Neo Hope M. congratulated:

"Well done Hazelll Bazell!❤️"

@Phumla shared:

"The best feeling ever I bought mine yesterday."

@Divana knows the feeling:

"Tell me why I bought a new set of spoons and couldn't wait to get home and pack them In not mention the pride I felt ."

