A lovely woman excitedly showed off what she did for her boyfriend on his birthday

The young lady bought a PlayStation five, earphones and a game controller for her man

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding her for what she did

A lady adorably spoiled her boyfriend on his birthday. Images: @khumotk/ TikTok, @Michael Burrell/ Getty Images

A woman took to her TikTok account to show off a sweet thing she did for her boyfriend.

In the video posted by @khumotk, she can be seen sitting in the comfort of her home wrapping the PlayStation Five she bought for her boyfriend as a birthday present.

According to the caption, the boyfriend took the woman to Sandton on her birthday. Since she couldn't afford that kind of treatment, she thought of buying him something that he had always wanted—a PlayStation Five.

"Bought my boyfriend a ps5 for his birthday ❤️ He took me to Sandton last year on my birthday, nna ake afforde so i bought him something he’s been nagging me about❤️."

The boyfriend was seen in the clip entering the house. He was so excited about receiving his gift. The woman also bought him earphones and a controller for the game. The gifts amounted to R12 000.

Girls spoils her boyfriend on his birthday

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

The video garnered over 38k likes, with many online users loving what the woman did for her boyfriend.

@User.scroll.through joked:

"Meanwhile I take my girl out on MY birthday ."

@Bandababy96 shared:

"The pain of having money for ps5 but not having a man ."

@_thabisonxumalo said:

"Dating within your tax bracket is a must ."

@VonganDk was envious:

"Lucky man ."

Hun goes all out for boyfriend's birthday

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who went all out for her boyfriend's birthday.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @maseko_ngcamane, she can take her followers through the preparation process. She was captured wrapping a gift from Takealot and buying stuff like food and balloons. In another part, she is seen cooking and hanging balloons around their living space so that her man can arrive at a beautiful surprise.

Source: Briefly News