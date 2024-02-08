A TikTok video of a man being surprised on his birthday by his girlfriend has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows him at a restaurant as he receives gifts and an unexpected surprise from his sister

The viral video struck a chord with many netizens as they responded with sweet commentary

A woman surprises and spoiled her man on his birthday. Image: @_pheme.lo

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman went all out for her man on his special day.

Woma showers boyfriend with surprises

A TikTok video shared by @_pheme.lo shows her having dinner with her boyfriend before he is surprised with a candle-lit birthday cake by the waiter at their table.

The birthday spoils did not stop there as the man received Diesel footwear, a card and a surprise visit from his sister, organised by his bae @_pheme.lo.

Oh, bethuna love is such a beautiful thing. All the love and gestures took aback the man as he looked awestruck the entire time. See his priceless reaction below:

SA shows the sweet girlfriend love

Mzansi was left warm and fuzzy feels after seeing the sweet birthday surprise and responded with comments praising the woman for spoiling her boyfriend.

Scebiso Simelane commented:

"When a man treats you right, reciprocate the energy . This is beautiful ❤️."

Nkosinathi Mkhwanazi replied:

"Bese lababanye bathenga lama watch wama R50."

user2455814533784 said:

"Nibahle bafwethu ngyawathatha ama point, kodwa. Ukiss ubemncane kakhulu."

Sbohngakonke commented:

"Unobu Idris Elbanyana umuntu wakho ."

Nocyphor01 wrote:

"Mina ngshoda ngendoda nje kuphela Kahle Kahle❤️."

Nkosikayiphendulwa responded:

"Yenziwa kanje indoda weMama izomelwa inhliziyo,sine inhliziyo ezimfishane ziyashesha ukugcina."

