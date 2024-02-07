A TikTok video of a Mzansi man performing an anointing ritual ahead of the AFCON quarter-final game has gone viral

A video shows him smearing oil on the foreheads of the Bafana Bafana players on his TV screen to ensure they won

The video sparked laughter and banter from netizens who thanked the man for his contribution to the win against Cape Verde

A showed how he ensured Bafana Bafana won the AFCON quarter-final game. Image: @ndumisomakhanya34

It would seem that Bafana Bafana's AFCON quarter-final win against Cape Verde was all thanks to one particular South African soccer fan.

Man anoints Bafana Bafana at AFCON

TikTokker Ndumiso Makhanya had netizens amused when he shared a video of him anointing the team players from his TV screen ahead of the kick-off.

A video shows him hilariously applying oil on the foreheads of the Bafana Bafana players as they sang the national anthem.

Ndumiso said he had travelled far to get the special oil which would ensure they won the game - and lo and behold, they did!

Watch the Bafana Bafana fan's anointing ritual

SA amsued by TikTok post

Mzansi netizens reacted to the video with funny commentary as they jokingly applauded Ndumiso for making things happen and getting Mzansi to the AFCON semi-final.

Thidiela commented:

"Usebenzile mfana ."

Siphosethu Zulu said:

"Cele usgcobela ANC lamafutha ukuthi ingawini, we are willing to pay."

Kwazi Mthethwa responded:

"Siyabonga bhuti muhle umsebenzi wakho."

Plus Size wrote:

"Usebenzile Umuthi wakho bhuti siyabonga."

@Yol commented:

"Olive oil nice, ayasebenza."

Nomzamo said:

"Usule iTV yami uma usuqedile lowomsangano wakho please."

@sxoshdlangamandla wrote:

"Mina nje ngithi yabona lamafutha iwona la asebenzile next game asivele sikuthengele ticket uyobagcoba bukhoma."

user2240483553342 commented:

"2-0 basebenzile abafana."

