Skeem Saam is always one step ahead of other soapies because of its relatability

The popular soapie recently referenced Bafana Bafana's past AFCON 2023 matches and stunned viewers

Mzansi was impressed by Skeem Saam and praised the writers for staying in the know

Charles Kunutu referenced Bafana Bafana's AFCON 2023 performance on 'Skeem Saam.' Images: Facebook/ Masilo Magoro and Instagram/ bafanabafanarsa

One thing about Skeem Saam, it never misses an opportunity to reference current events. As Bafana Bafana advanced to the AFCON 2023 semi-finals, fan-favourite Charles Kunutu praised the boys for an amazing match against Cape Verde.

Charles Kunutu praises Bafana Bafana

One of Skeem Saam's star actors, Charles Kunutu, portrayed by Masilo Magoro, is always ahead of the times with current affairs in the country.

We saw this when he spoke about the Avian flu outbreak of 2023, where he bashed his son for not hiking egg prices to match the economy. Today, Uncle Charles spoke about Bafana Bafana's streak in the AFCON 2023 tournaments.

In a clip shared by Twitter (X) user ThapelooleratoM, the spaza shop owner praised Bafana's amazing performance in his conversation with Katlego (Patrick Seleka). He further tipped his hat to Ronwen Williams for his heroics during the Cape Verde penalty shoot-out.

Charles even spoke about the upcoming elections and asked if Katlego registered to vote, which speaks to the importance of young people's involvement:

"Did you know that Bafana Bafana last went to the AFCON semi-finals in 2000? What Ronwen Williams is called patriotism; he defended his country with all his being."

Mzansi reacts to Skeem Saam video

Netizens are impressed by Skeem Saam's relatability:

Emmanuuwell was impressed:

"Gave credit to the national team, addressed the importance of registering to vote; the greatest show on earth, I'm afraid."

abutimelanin was stunned:

"I always thought that soapies are recorded a few weeks, if not months, ahead of time."

XoliswaZondo praised the show:

"Impressive work! Bafana, voter registration weekend; edutainment at the highest level!"

Lordofthe2000 said:

"The greatest soapie of all time."

BI_Thando wrote:

"Covering important issues in one scene!"

Mzansi shows love to Ronwen Williams

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bafana Bafana's Ronwen Williams' performance during the boys' match against Cape Verde.

The goalie was showered with praise for pushing Bafana to the AFCON 2023 semi-finals.

