Skeem Saam fans are entertained at spaza shop owner Charles Kunutu's cheap egg prices

This comes after the recent increase and shortage of eggs nationwide due to the Avian flu outbreak

Fans were not only amused at Charles' cheap prices but also how the show always relates to the current issues in South Africa

'Skeem Saam's Charles Kunutu (Masilo Magoro) disputed the price of eggs in his shop and decided to change it. ImagesL: Facebook/ Masilo Magoro and Getty Images/ Penpak Ngamsathain

Skeem Saam has fans entertained again over the relatable storylines. The series captured an interaction between business owner Charles Kunutu and his son Letetswe where Charles ordered him to change the price of eggs amid the Avian flu outbreak.

Fans were amused at Charles' R36 tray of 30 eggs despite other retailers having upped their prices.

Charles Kunutu increases egg prices

In a Twitter (X) post shared by Skeem Saam 3, the account revealed a clip from spaza shop owner Charles Kunutu (played by Masilo Magoro)'s conversation with his son Letetswe (portrayed by Mahlatse Moropo).

Charles was angry that his son had not changed the price for a tray of 30 eggs, currently R36 at their shop despite other competitors increasing their prices amid the Avian flu outbreak. He then ordered his boy to update the price:

Fans weigh in on Charles's reaction to shop's egg prices

Skeem Saam fans are amused at the show's relatability as well as Charles' cheap egg prices:

clementmaosa posted:

"I was ready to buy in bulk!"

Sne_Dyamala said:

"Hilarious, we see you there @SkeemSaam3!"

henry_lukwago responded:

"Let him increase, because he's been selling a tray of 30s for R30 for so long yet in Shoprite we buy it at R75."

matladi123 commented:

"Kunutu empire, he won't afford Aprendo school fees with R36."

Dkevk posted:

"This guy kills me really shemm!"

Madeph9 added:

"Gape lenna neke keye koteng!"

Ta_Lentja responded:

"Hehbanna!"

Skeem Saam fans exhausted over storylines

In a recent report, Briefly News caught an online debate among Skeem Saam fans where they argued over the show's "boring storylines," with some opting to find other shows to binge on.

The show has been running for just over 10 years and has become one of the country's most-loved and educational series, with fans growing to love many members of the cast.

However, viewers were recently dumbfounded after a clip showing the set of Ma Ntuli (Dieketseng Mnisi)'s house, where some said it ruined their experience of the show.

