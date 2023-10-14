One woman recently spotted affordable eggs that are sold at Charlie's spaza shop in the fictional world of Skeem Saam

The woman jokingly asked where the shop was located in Turfloop because she wanted to go and stock up

She posted a TikTok video showing a tray of eggs priced at R36 while prices have skyrocketed in real life

South Africans really have an undisputed sense of humour and they prove it all the time on social media.

It recently shone through when a woman hilariously brought up the topic of affordable eggs from Charles Kunutu's spaza shop in the SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam.

Given the rising egg prices, she cheekily inquired about the shop's location in Turfloop, joking that she needed to stock up.

SA woman shares video about egg prices

She uploaded a TikTok video on her account @puse.letsom displaying a promotional pamphlet shown on the show. What grabbed her eyes, was the cheap eggs even though egg prices in real life have gone through the roof.

Charles Kunutu's spaza shop trends

Netizens played along with her fantasy, expressing their desire to relocate to Turfloop in Limpopo for the budget-friendly eggs. As of now, the comical video has clocked an impressive 540,000 views and continues to grow in popularity.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens amused by Skeem Saam snippet

Read some of the comments below:

@andiswa116 posted:

"Siyakhona."

@user2986597730071 said:

"I even live in Turfloop but I still can't locate shop ya Charlie le turf high."

@mashile07 wrote:

"Price tseo sale dibeya ke buti Ben before a hlokofala wena gao bone mara."

@njabulosimelane4 suggested:

"Let's go to Limpopo guys it is clear they are not in the country we are in. "

@jeffreymashia mentioned:

"Charlie will tell you straight that it is an old price."

@modibe4020 stated:

"Problem ke shop ya Charlie, le rena badudi ba Turf ga re e tsebe."

@jackymk2 joked:

"No wonder the Kunutu empire e saye felo."

@khakhuchicco begged:

"Charlie please can you open other branches here in Tembisa Charlie, next to the plaza."

@user1337946925595 posted:

"Where can I buy a bus ticket to Turfloop? Please it's urgent."

