One woman took to social media to thank applaud her brother for building a huge house that he can be proud of

The lady posted an inspiring TikTok video showing the stunning home that's built in the rural area

Netizens couldn't stop raving about the house and congratulatory messages poured in the comments section

A woman hopped onto social media to give a big shoutout to her brother for building a brag-worthy house.

She dropped a TikTok video on her account @zowdz that left people in awe.

Dream home unveiled

The footage showed the the stunning mansion nestled in a rural area in the Eastern Cape. It seemed the brother's house only needed a few finishing touches like paint to make it move-in ready.

Proud sister gives God praise

She thanked God for giving her brother the strength to follow through with the daunting building project.

"It was not an easy journey, he may had doubts but then decided that he is not the one to decide ukhona uThixo onaye kuyo yonke le ndlela. His grace has sustained him to this far."

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok user applaud

People online went wild, and they couldn't help but shower the comments section with virtual high-fives and well-deserved kudos.

See a few of the comments below:

@pcmemela said:

"Nangu ke you big house, it's beautiful."

@abongile wrote:

"Oh Zowdz This is beautiful I don’t know why I’m chopping onions."

@cebzayoyo added:

"Wow usebenzile standwa sami ngomuzi omuhle kanjena."

@julian_matjeane mentioned:

"Wow what a beautiful house."

@nosiviwe7 posted:

"Congratulations sisi kwakuhle ngbongela nentombi eyakuletha emhlabeni."

@connygirl081 stated:

"Congratulations mara I’ve got questions."

@phelelanidrparis3 said:

"Congratulations bhuti."

