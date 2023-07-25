A construction company in Gauteng took South Africa by storm after it posted how it turned a mkhukhu into a cemented house

The enterprise shared a step-by-step video on TikTok of how they achieved this task, and it ignited a discussion

Some netizens were unconvinced of its safety, while others praised their creativity and ingenuity

A company n the East Rand stunned the country after it changed a mkhukhu into a house. Image: @keketsoMo

Source: TikTok

An Ekurhuleni small business threw Mzansi into a debate after transforming a mkhukhu into a stunning house.

The company shared before, during and after footage of how the mkhukhu changed into a beautiful home for one lucky person.

Ekurhuleni building enterprise changes mkhukhu into a house

The company, DIY Projects & Construction, uprooted the nation after they shared the home on their TikTok account, @Keketsomo. The video clocked in at 349.1K views and racked up 708 comments. The video shows the first stages of the transformation, where the shack is still just a mkhukhu. Throughout the video, the builder shows how he and his team change the home made of corrugated iron into a cemented crib that stands firm.

The company also does construction projects like laminating walls and custom-made house features like doors.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi debates over how the mkhukhu turned into a house

Netizens had a lot of questions about the house's integrity and how it was turned from a shack into a home.

Beelady asked:

"Won't the cement crack when you lean beside the wall from time to time?"

@Keketsomo replied:

"We used a flexible bonding agent to keep it from cracking."

PeterPan had doubts.

"But cement isn't flexible. The metal expands and contracts with a temperature change. The cement will crack and fall off with the change of season."

User3921287515149 said:

"I'm shocked. Well done, guys."

Michelle Mbali commented:

"You can't keep a black man down. So proud of you guys."

Svidge Gogela added:

"This is awesome stuff. Affordable housing."

