Mkhukhu To House: How Ekurhuleni Company Transformed a Shack, Leaving Mzansi Stunned
- A construction company in Gauteng took South Africa by storm after it posted how it turned a mkhukhu into a cemented house
- The enterprise shared a step-by-step video on TikTok of how they achieved this task, and it ignited a discussion
- Some netizens were unconvinced of its safety, while others praised their creativity and ingenuity
An Ekurhuleni small business threw Mzansi into a debate after transforming a mkhukhu into a stunning house.
The company shared before, during and after footage of how the mkhukhu changed into a beautiful home for one lucky person.
Ekurhuleni building enterprise changes mkhukhu into a house
The company, DIY Projects & Construction, uprooted the nation after they shared the home on their TikTok account, @Keketsomo. The video clocked in at 349.1K views and racked up 708 comments. The video shows the first stages of the transformation, where the shack is still just a mkhukhu. Throughout the video, the builder shows how he and his team change the home made of corrugated iron into a cemented crib that stands firm.
The company also does construction projects like laminating walls and custom-made house features like doors.
Watch the video here:
Mzansi debates over how the mkhukhu turned into a house
Netizens had a lot of questions about the house's integrity and how it was turned from a shack into a home.
Beelady asked:
"Won't the cement crack when you lean beside the wall from time to time?"
@Keketsomo replied:
"We used a flexible bonding agent to keep it from cracking."
PeterPan had doubts.
"But cement isn't flexible. The metal expands and contracts with a temperature change. The cement will crack and fall off with the change of season."
User3921287515149 said:
"I'm shocked. Well done, guys."
Michelle Mbali commented:
"You can't keep a black man down. So proud of you guys."
Svidge Gogela added:
"This is awesome stuff. Affordable housing."
