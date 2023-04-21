Veronica Thandeka is showing off her newly built steel structure which is finally complete

The young woman shared photos of the shack, which has two bedrooms and a sitting room area

Thandeka shared photos of her dream house and showed people how she built her mkhukhu to resemble it

Pretoria lady flexes newly built structure.

Source: Facebook

Veronica Thandeka from Pretoria is living proof that you can fake it till you make it. The young hun built her dream shack until she could afford the house she wanted.

The lady posted pictures on the group Make your bedroom Beautiful �with Thembi's Linen � and showed the finished structure.

Pretoria woman builds mkhukhu from scratch

Thandeka even shared images of her shack and the dream house she eventually wanted, but finances do not allow it now.

The Pretoria lady did not let financial struggles stop her, though, and made the first step to get her place and said:

"My shack, my peaceful place, my first step."

Here are some of the pictures:

Veronica Thandeka shows her dream house versus a shack.

Source: Facebook

Pretoria Woman shows the sitting room and one of the bedrooms.

Source: Facebook

View of the main bedroom.

Source: Facebook

Peeps are amazed by the precision of the steel structure

Netizens were impressed by the mkhuhku and how determined Thandeka was to get her dream home, even if it meant living in a shack in the meantime. People gave her much-needed advice on what she could do to improve her living space.

Here are some of the comments:

@PholoshoKegoamogetse said:

"Beautiful and clean. Try to get a rigid board and dark colour curtain for the inside covering. Any way, 100 % Perfect."

@Sarah said:

"Wow, gal, this is heaven."

@LorrainvanWyk said:

"Sho sho sho, I love this place."

@Cusandra Themba commented:

"Nice, don't hesitate to add floor tiles."

@Nozipho Zee Mkwalo said:

"Neat babes, keep pushing."

