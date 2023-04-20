A young woman is trending for her brilliant interior design skills for her small space

The lady rented a back room and turned it into a magical space which is comfortable, chic and neat

Peeps were impressed by how well she used her space which looked small, and they loved the colours she picked out

A young woman shares the progress of living space. Images: Zandile Zar Ndomile/Facebook

Facebook user Zandile Zar Ndomile shared her progress since moving out alone. The young hun uploaded images of her rented backroom, which she turned into her haven. Ndomile shared the pictures on the Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

With over 2.1 million subscribers, online users were impressed by how she fitted everything in a small room and transformed it into a chic and sophisticated space. In the post, she shared images of her bedroom, kitchen and storage space.

She said:

"Been staying in my own back room for a month now"

Here are some of the photos:

Young hun shows a view of her bedroom. Images: Zandile Zar Ndomile/Facebook

Young hun shows a view of storage space.Images: Zandile Zar Ndomile/Facebook

Young hun shows a view of her kitchen space.Images: Zandile Zar Ndomile/Facebook

Peeps are hella impressed with sophisticated design

People across the country congratulated Zandile on transforming the backroom into her home. While some asked her to plug them on different furniture, there had to be haters who told her she needed to fix her bedsheet first.

Here are some of the comments:

@Dimakzo Mokoena said:

"Very neat and smart."

@Kelebogile Nkwadipo commented:

"Beautiful, that yellow is wow for me."

@Noreen Makaitanyasha Makoni said:

"Everything is on point nana. It is exquisite."

@Intandan'enhleka Dlamini said:

"Very nice and clean. What did you use to put your mirror on the wall."

Mpho Mokoena Mokoena commented:

"Beautiful, heavenly, bright, clean, fresh and an organised room you have there."

Thuliswa Tsengiwe said:

"Very neat and clean. Please remove the toilet paper and put it in the wardrobe."

Tsholanang Mashoba commented

"Very beautiful and neat. Mara your duvet cover it's upside-down. Shouldn't the detail be at the bottom, not side?"

