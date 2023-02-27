A South African netizen shared photos of their home interior design on Facebook, showcasing a balance between work, style, and play

The photos reveal a smart television and gaming joysticks in the work area, indicating a work hard, play hard mentality

Netizens responded positively to the post, with no critical feedback, just admiration for the well-designed space

A home design that left netizens in love.



A netizen shared photographs of their home interior design. The Facebook post showed the setup in the workspace, kitchen and bedroom. The work area had a smart television and hints of gaming joysticks lurking beneath it. Work hard, play hard.

The home had a striking balance between work, style and play

The brother clearly has his priorities straight. He knows what he wants and how he wants it setup.

Smart Tv and gaming console.



The workspace right next to it.



Netizens had no feedback, just love the man's home

Usually, people have constructive feedback for anyone posting in this group. But this man clearly impressed everyone with his setup. Who knows, maybe other gents need to take notes. Here is what some netizens had to say:

@Nompumelelo Sizakele Mabaso added:

"I am in love with his ♥️indoda must have a such room"

@Aphiwe Mwanda said:

"This has to be the most beautiful thing i've seen all day. ❤"

@Eucalyptus Oil Mark said:

"Ladies this is the type of bf to have."

@Marie Smile said:

"So nice and beautiful. Let me share with you...‍♀️"

