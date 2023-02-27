A South African TikTok account shares tips on how to spot rich people, claiming that they move differently

Some of the signs mentioned in the video may not be accessible to everyone, such as having a R4000 pet

Netizens found the tips humorous but were confused about the swimming pool sign, as not everyone has access to one

"Everyone has a swimming pool". @papabing_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

It's easy to tell when some people have their money right. They flaunt it in different ways. But, apparently, the rich move different. That's according to a South African TikTok account that share a post revealing how you can spot these silent ballers.

The TikToker shares telling signs that people around a rich

It's not exactly a science but it's hard to argue with the man. Some of the things he share in the video aren't accessible to everyone. Although he does claim that 'everyone' has a swimming pool. You can watch the video for yourself below:

Netizens found his tips hilarious but were confused about the swimming pool

DSTV? Maybe. But a swimming pool? Some of the things on this list seem to be a little out of most people's budgets. Here is what some people had to say:

@Charmaine said:

"Everyone has a pool." Dude whose everyone

@pr0dbysix added:

"ya'll have pools?"

@amahle dlamini307 said:

"DSTV had it's time to shine. it's over baba"

@lwazi_august added:

"Yoh that printer one is real"

Johannesburg community sweeps rain floods

While some people have pools some can't handle the flood. Briefly News reported on a group of people from Johannesburg have been affected by the recent heavy downpour, but their method of dealing within is rather unconventional. Like drinking water with a fork, they swept the water away.

Yes, flooding is something to be considerate of, but one has to admit that sweeping water is...interesting. Here is what some people had to say about it:

@Sisi said:

"It's like you're mopping the Sea "

