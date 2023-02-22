South Africa has declared a state of national disaster due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains, resulting in loss of lives and leaving others missing

The bad weather is affecting seven out of nine provinces in the country, mainly on the east coast, open to the Indian Ocean

Some netizens found it interesting and hilarious that a Johannesburg community used brooms to sweep away the floods in their area

@wreckajournalnow/TikTok

When it rains, it pours. This group of people from Johannesburg have been affected by the recent heavy downpour, but their method of dealing within is rather unconventional. Like drinking water with a fork, they swept the water away.

Genius if it works. Questionable if it doesn't.

National state of disaster declaration

South Africa has declared a state of national disaster after severe flooding caused by heavy rains in recent days, resulting in the loss of lives and leaving others missing. According to reports from disaster management centres in several provinces, at least seven people have died.

The government has made this declaration to ensure a coordinated response to the impact of the floods.

According to Africanews, the presidency said, "The government has declared a state of national disaster to enable a sustained and coordinated response to the impact of the floods," in a statement.

The bad weather is threatening seven out of nine provinces in the country, mainly on the east coast, open to the Indian Ocean. The extent of the damage and loss of life is unclear, but the situation is expected to be severe.

The Johannesburg community used brooms to sweep away the floods

It almost seems unbelievable initially, but they have tried anything to reduce flooding in the area. Take a look and see for yourself in the post below:

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Netizens still found the sweeping hilarious

Yes, flooding is something to be considerate of, but one has to admit that sweeping water is...interesting. Here is what some people had to say about it:

@Ms_Joy:

"bathong lona"

@Sisi said:

"It's like you're mopping the Sea "

@Boldness_66 added:

"My fellow South Africanswho came up with the plan"

@✨Randomgirlontiktok✨:

"So you telling me that amongst all these people, it didn't occur to one, just one, that what they are doing is pointless"

Limpopo man creates ‘bridge’ on flooded street

In other unconventional flood solutions, Briefly News reported on a man using crates to help people cross a flooded street and charging R2. Mzansi loves a good hustle story, and this one was no different. South Africans took to the comments to let the man know they recognised his game.

Here is what they had to say:

@Freddy_Da_King920 said:

"That's how you make money, see a problem and come up with a solution."

Source: Briefly News