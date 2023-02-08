Recent heavy rain caused flash floods in Polokwane, making commuting difficult for drivers and pedestrian

A Limpopo man saw an opportunity to help and make a bit of cash on the side by creating a bridge

Although South Africans found his innovation to be somewhat hilarious, they praised his hustle

There have been heavy rains that have flooded the roads of Polokwane recently. In a viral TikTok video, a Limpopo man created a makeshift bridge using crates to help people cross over puddles of water. There is a catch, though: it will cost you R2.

If you have a problem, build a bridge and get over it

Problems breed innovation and a natural problem like this requires natural talent. The video has over 500 000 views at the time of publishing and showcases a touch of creative thinking. You can watch it all below:

South Africans praise the man for his hustle mentality

Rands and the nairas, you know? Gotta get it how you get it. Mzansi loves a good hustle story and this one was no different. South Africans took to the comments to let the man know they recognised his game.

Here is what they had to say:

@Freddy_Da_King920 said:

"That's how you make money, see a problem and come up with a solution."

@Marurla89 added:

"The civil engineer was awarded the R2 tender to build a temporary bridge."

@BI Phakathi

"Street entrepreneurs are the best."

@KEAOBAKA EMANUEL said:

"Good business ideas. Well done hustle."

KZN man hailed for rescuing 17 schoolchildren

Not all heroes wear capes. Briefly News reported another incident where a taxi tried to cross a bridge during a flood. Fortunately for them, a civilian was in place to assist the passengers before the situation worsened.

The man managed to rescue 17 schoolchildren from drowning and was praised by South Africans for his bravery. One wrote:

"One just does not risk a child's life like that. Glad they all survived and hope they get the love and support to deal with the shock. Poor kids."

