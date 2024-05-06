Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa recently chatted about the development and excellence of SA Sports

Kodwa exclusively told Briefly News that they were celebrating the role of sports in Mzansi at the SA Sports Awards

The minister also said that the department is looking to shift its focus to sports on grassroots levels and at schools

Minister Zizi Kodwa and his wife attended the 17th annual SA Sports Awards.

The sports industry is still buzzing with excitement as they celebrated the 17th annual SA Sports Awards on Sunday, 5 May 2024.

Minister Zizi Kodwa talks about the success of SA Sports

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa became the talk of the town recently after he applauded and congratulated the Springbok's head coach, Rassie Erasmus, for receiving an honorary doctorate from the North West University (NWU).

Earlier on, Minister Zizi Kodwa chatted exclusively to Briefly News regarding the success and development within the SA sports industry. Kodwa further talked about how sports continued to build the nation.

He said:

"Tonight we are celebrating the role of sport in building a nation, we are not only celebrating the entertainment or goals that brought medals in the country.

"But we are celebrating the role of sports and what it has done to build and bring the nation together and also bring hope to the people. So tonight that is what we are celebrating.

He continued:

"The sporting industry has grown a lot in the past 17 years."

Kodwa said that next year, the focus should shift more to grassroots and school sports to attract more talented athletes.

Adding to what the minister had to say about the development of the sporting industry, the Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nocawe Noncedo Mafu told Briefly News:

"These sports awards are very important, and I am happy that most of the nominations this year are women.

"But also we are celebrating 30 years of democracy. So yes, the women in sport have developed and grown over these years in the sports industry but there is still a lot that needs to be done especially with school sports."

Minister Zizi Kodwa pays tribute to Dingaan Thobela

Briefly News reported that the boxing and sports industry recently lost one of its own, the legendary Dingaan Thobela. South Africa was mourning the death of its legendary boxing champion, Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto" Thobela.

Thobela died on Monday, 29 April 2024, at his home in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

