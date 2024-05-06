Radio presenter DJ Cleo expressed heartfelt apologies to Amapiano vocalist and performer Boohle

DJ Cleo sincerely apologised to the singer after making her cry during his radio interview with her

DJ Cleo invited Boohle to be a part of his show, The Eskhaleni Party, on Radio 2000, and he posted a video of that moment

Iconic Mzansi star DJ Cleo voiced his sincere apologies to singer Boohle. The apology came with a video of the singer weeping during a radio interview.

DJ Cleo asked for Boohle's forgiveness after he made her cry on air. Image: @djcleo1, @boohle_sa

Source: Instagram

DJ Cleo reacts to making Boohle cry

Radio personality DJ Cleo sincerely apologises to Amapiano vocalist and performer Boohle.

The singer was invited to DJ Cleo's show on Radio 2000, and he shared a video capturing that emotional moment when she wept.

DJ Cleo hosts The Eskhaleni Party every Friday from 10 pm till late. In the video, the DJ wrote:

"I'd like to apologise for making Boohle cry on my show the other day."

He then said in his caption, "I'm sorry, sis."

Why Boohle cried on radio?

The DJ and music producer said he surprised Boohle by calling her father on air.

"BoohleSA cried because I surprised her before her performance and called her father (who is a pastor) to pray for her and bless her performance. This for me is how spontaneous radio should be, catch the #EskhaleniParty every Friday night 10pm."

Netizens reacted to the video, and some reckon that it was probably tears of joy.

kabelolegend asked:

"My man, what happened here? What did you do or say to the young lady?"

kgothatsokarts observed:

"Looks like tears of Joy."

buhleemsimango:

"One of the best vocalists we have in this country - she better know how great she is…. @djcleo1 you pulled another great one here mntase."

realmalcolm_mayibongwe:

"Cleo is a gamechanger for shoo baba."

Boohle performs shortly after crying

DJ Cleo posted another video of Boohle, who also added her soothing vocals at the live sessions of the Eskhaleni party.

Boohle the face of alcoholic brand, honours Boom Shaka

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano singer Boohle announced that she entered a partnership with Hunter's Gold. She took to her Instagram page to unveil It's About Time Refreshed, inspired by Boom Shaka.

The remake from the Kwaito hit with Idols SA judge Thembi Seete received a nod from her fans.

