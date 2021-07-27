Buhle Manyathi got the opportunity to work with Cassper Nyovest on the track Siyathandana , and it has changed her life

Sliding into Cassper’s DM’s is how 'Boohle' managed to get him to notice her and the rest is history

Boohle feels extremely grateful for the doors Cassper has opened for her and cannot thank him enough

Up-and-coming South African vocalist Buhle Manyathi, popularly known as 'Boohle', has come forward to pay homage to Cassper Nyovest’s popular track Siyathandana.

Having been given the opportunity to work with Cassper on this track, Boohle cannot put into words how it has allowed her to flourish.

Following Cassper Nyovest's release of his lit single 'Siyathandana' featuring Boohle, her career has flourished. Image: @casspernyovets and @boohle.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Boohle told the story of how it all went down. Boohle slid into Cass’ DM’s and managed to catch his attention, on a professional basis, of course.

“I got a call asking for a studio session so when I got to the location I realised that it’s Cassper’s house. I was so honoured that he was the one who called me to come to the studio because he had a beat for me.”

Boohle is endlessly grateful for the opportunity Cassper gave her and all the doors it has opened, reported The South African. This is a working relationship that we are hoping to see more of.

Talented artist wows with Cassper Nyovest portrait

Another South African artist has celebrated Mzansi’s coolest musician Cassper Nyovest through a fine piece of art. The young man’s latest piece on the award-winning musician is receiving good reviews from art lovers on social media, reported Briefly News.

The talented artist, @ObakengArt shared the photo of the well-known muso and says it took him almost 40 hours to complete the pieces.

"Great work, where are you based and how much do you charge for an A0 portrait?"

"So le makeup di painting or drawing... Whatever it is."

"A little glow won't hurt."

