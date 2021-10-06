Thuso Mbedu decided it was time to make a trip back home to South Africa and she did it in stelth mode

Sharing a heart-warming clip of her big surprise, Thuso expressed just how incredible it feels to be with her family

The people of Mzansi were moved by Thuso’s clip and let her know just how happy they are too to have her home

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African actress and Emmy Award nominee, Thuso Mbedu has returned home to her roots for a little visit. Having Thuso come home has given the people of Mzansi all the feels!

Thuso Mbedu made a trip home and her family knew nothing about it. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with a sweet clip of her surprise visit, Thuso let her people know that she is back on home ground. Thuso arrived last week and caught her fam off guard.

In the clip, you see Thuso arriving to surprise her family and their reactions are truly heart-warming. With a little help, Thuso’s plan went off successfully.

“My Favourite Part about last week ❤️

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I was able to successfully surprise my family @vuyi7 came up with very arb reasons as to why she would rock up at their homes at 5/6 in the morning ”

Thuso posted:

Thuso’s sweet clip gave the people of Mzansi all the feels. Taking to social media and the comment section of Thuso’s post, peeps made it known that they too are happy to have her home.

Take a look:

@gail_mabalane was buzzing:

“Oh my goodness!!! I laughed and cried all at the same time! Nothing like *HOME* ❤️”

@lunathimampofu could not even:

“I’m crying this is so heartwarming Sis! Wow, what beautiful moments! Welcome back home sis ❤️”

@landileh__ was moved:

@PhathuMakwarela loved it:

Thuso Mbedu shows off hot abs in Rihanna’s lingerie piece

Thuso Mbedu showed off her sexy side in Rihanna’s SavagexFenty range. The Mzansi actress was one of the big names that were selected by Rihanna herself to be featured on the star-studded show and she absolutely rocked it.

Taking to social media, she captioned her post:

“Step out of your own way and try something different.”

Check out some of the reactions:

@amazingTS said:

“Checked it out earlier, you ate that skit & scene ... I wanted more of you.”

@nuabz said:

“There’s melanin then there’s Mzansi melanin . The abs. Thuso I thought we all ate pap.”

@audaciousanesh said:

“You were amazing!”

Source: Briefly.co.za