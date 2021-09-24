South African media personality and actress Thuso Mbedu stole the spotlight at Rihanna's lingerie fashion show recently

Thuso shared some sizzling snaps from the photo shoot and her six-pack had the entire nation shook

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section of her post to compliment her and gush over the lingerie range

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Thuso Mbedu showed off her sexy side in Rihanna’s SavagexFenty range. The Mzansi actress was one of the big names that were selected by Rihanna herself to be featured on the star studded show and she absolutely rocked it.

Thuso Mbedu looked stunning in SavagexFenty lingerie. Image: @thusombedu

Source: UGC

Thuso Mbedu showed off some gorgeous lingerie pieces and peeps could not get over how beautiful she looked. The PMB-born starlet also rocked a six-pack stomach that left many salivating and wondering how she achieved it.

Taking to social media, she captioned her post:

“Step out of your own way and try something different.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some of the reactions:

@amazingTS said:

“Checked it out earlier, you ate that skit & scene ... I wanted more of you.”

@nuabz said:

“There’s melanin then there’s Mzansi melanin . The abs. Thuso I thought we all ate pap.”

@audaciousanesh said:

“You were amazing!”

@prince_mxo28 said:

“In one of the pics, frame 1, you look like @violadavis ... You have that thing that for for longest time I though only she had. Please link up with her, she should squeeze you in.”

Thuso Mbedu takes over world stage, features in Rihanna’s new fashion show

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Thuso is flying high with Hollywood A-listers and peeps love to see it.

Rihanna herself recently revealed that Thuso Mbedu would feature in her SavagexFenty show and Mzansi could not believe it.

The casual name drop was made in the lot trailer for the show and eagle-eyed social media users spotted Thuso’s name a mile away.

@perfectlypeelo said: “THUSO MBEDU WILL BE WALKING IN RIHANNA’S SAVAGEXFENTY VOL3 SHOW!!!!!!!! Congratulations Queen!!!”

@anele_za said: “Thuso Mbedu is not a "many more " type of artist now. abo Rihanna bathi Thuso Mbedu umlomo ugcwale, I love it.”

Source: Briefly.co.za