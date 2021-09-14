South African actress and media personality, Thuso Mbedu, has hit the big time and is not mingling with Hollywood A-listers

The Pietermaritzburg girl has been featured in Rihanna's SavagexFenty fashion show and is among huge names in the industry

When Mzansi social media users spotted her name in the credits of the newly-released trailer of the show, they couldn't help buy show her love

Our girl Thuso Mbedu is gone gone. The South African media personality is flying high with Hollywood A-listers and peeps love to see it.

Thuso Mbedu has been featured in Rihanna's new fashion show. Image: @thusombedu

Source: Instagram

Rihanna herself recently revealed that Thuso Mbedu would feature in her SavagexFenty show and Mzansi could not believe it.

The casual name drop was made in the lot trailer for the show and eagle-eyed social media users spotted Thuso’s name a mile away.

Check out reactions from excited South Africans:

@perfectlypeelo said:

“THUSO MBEDU WILL BE WALKING IN RIHANNA’S SAVAGEXFENTY VOL3 SHOW!!!!!!!! Congratulations Queen!!!”

@anele_za said:

“Thuso Mbedu is not a "many more " type of artist now. abo Rihanna bathi Thuso Mbedu umlomo ugcwale, I love it.”

@zandileexcel said:

“Thuso Mbedu is on the line up of Rihanna's Savage X FENTY SHOW , she's GONE yall.”

@kamo_marven said:

“Thuso Mbedu is doing Rihanna a favour and using her spare time to uplift Rhihanna's show, it's amazing.”

@thirsty_sphe said:

“Not long ago, Thuso Mbedu was on Ellen Show and had SA in awe of her, not to mention being on Underground Rail and the emmy, now she's featured on Rihanna's Savage Fenty Show. BOSS MOVES!”

Thuso Mbedu drips magic on another international mag

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu bagged yet another front cover on an international magazine. Our lovely Mbedu is the cover girl of the the top class W magazine.

Taking to social media, Thuso and the magazine’s official Twitter account posted some pictures from the shoot.

“Introducing @ThusoMbedu as our third Pop Issue cover star! ‘The Underground Railroad’ actress opens up about playing the show’s protagonist Cora, the career she almost had and the audition that saved her life.”

