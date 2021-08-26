Cover Girl Swag: Thuso Mbedu Drips Magic on Another International Mag

South African-born actress and media personality, Thuso Mbedu, has bagged yet another international magazine cover

The stunning thespian, who hails from KZN, is the cover girl of the internationally-acclaimed W magazine

Mzansi social media users showered her with compliments and love as they celebrated her achievement

Thuso Mbedu has bagged yet another front cover on an international magazine. Our lovely Mbedu is the cover girl of the the top class W magazine.

Thuso Mbedu was featured in another international magazine recently. Image: @thusombedu

Taking to social media, Thuso and the magazine’s official Twitter account posted some pictures from the shoot.

“Introducing @ThusoMbedu as our third Pop Issue cover star! ‘The Underground Railroad’ actress opens up about playing the show’s protagonist Cora, the career she almost had and the audition that saved her life.”

Social media users react to Thuso Mbedu's pictures

Mzansi social media users who have loyally supported the actress took to social media to share their thoughts:

@boulette_11 said:

“Yoooh the second frame is giving me chills Thuso.”

@palesa_moloto said:

“Look at how you ATE that!”

Thuso Mbedu thanks South Africans for always having her back

In similar Thuso Mbedu news, Briefly News reported that South African-born actress Thuso Mbedu showed gratitude to the people of Mzansi for the continued support.

The actress recently her debut in Hollywood as Cora in The Underground Railroad and received massive backing from South Africans. Thuso decided to take to social media to let her home country know that she saw and felt all the love.

She posted:

“My fellow South Africans! Y’all showed up and showed off with the love. Thank you, thank you, thank you guys. From wanting to set aside a day to working on the dance (choreographed by Hungani Ndlovu) to rocking out in sneakers because they are my favourite thing: Thank you, I love you SA.”

Thuso also thanked Natasha Thahane and Capitec Bank for hosting and sponsoring a watch-along party for her movie in Mzansi.

Thuso Mbedu celebrates bagging her 1st ever magazine cover in the US

It feels like only yesterday that Briefly News reported on Thuso's very first mag cover. The actress was featured in an international magazine for the first time in May.

Taking to social media, Thuso spoke about how happy she was to be in Emmy Magazine. She made a beautiful post with snaps from the magazine to show her fans.

