South Africans are seriously impressed with an art piece of musician Cassper Nyovest that has surfaced on the internet

Artist @ObakengMArt shared a few snaps of Nyovest on social media and he says they took him almost 40 hours to complete

The youngster is receiving nothing but positive and encouraging reactions from his social media friends

Another South African artist has celebrated Mzansi’s coolest musician Cassper Nyovest through a fine piece of art. The young man’s latest piece on the award-winning musician is receiving good reviews from art lovers on social media.

The talented artist, @ObakengArt shared the photo of the well-known muso and says it took him almost 40 hours to complete the pieces.

Another artist has impressed Mzansi with his skills on musician Cassper Nyovest.



@DRLTBell said:

“Great work, where are you based and how much do you charge for an A0 portrait?”

@MRBK4 said:

“So le makeup di painting or drawing... Whatever it is.”

@ObakengMArt said:

“A little glow won't hurt.”

@Lungi_Gabi said:

“OMG. Every single detail is captured. If I was a millionaire I’d buy your drawings! You are talented and God Bless.”

@Austin8047 said:

“Nice. I'm really impressed my gee, the detailing is awesome 10/10."

@RoyalKings4 said:

“This is great work you are a genius…”

@Langalihl said:

“Is he this good looking in real life or omfile a few points nyana.”

@Niss_Nkosi said:

“This Cassper looks better than Cassper.”

“Pure talent”: South Africans react to young artist, say he’s better than Rasta

In other art reports, Briefly News reported that South Africans are expressing their artistic flair in recent times and one young artist has also taken to social media to drop his pieces.

The talented guy delivered exceptional drawings of public figures. His pen and pencil portraits range from former president Nelson Mandela to Menzi Ngubane, he has also asked his followers to share them.

@Dumi_Magaye is using a pencil to sketch his subjects and there's no doubt the uniqueness has attracted the Mzansi online community.

