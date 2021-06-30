“Pure Talent”: South Africans React to Young Artist, Say He’s Better Than Rasta

The Mzansi digital community is once again reacting to another budding artist who just dropped his portraits of famous personalities

@Dumi_Magaye asked the social media community to share his art after drawing popular figures such as the late Nelson Mandela and Menzi Ngubane

South Africans have praised the young man but many have also pleaded with Rasta to take a look at the finer details to learn the craft

South Africans are expressing their artistic flair in recent times and one young artist has also taken to social media to drop his pieces. The talented guy delivered exceptional drawings of public figures.

His pen and pencil portraits range from former president Nelson Mandela to Menzi Ngubane, he has also asked his followers to share them. @Dumi_Magaye is using a pencil to sketch his subjects and there's no doubt the uniqueness has attracted the Mzansi online community.

South Africans are reacting to a young artist and some say he’s better than Rasta. Image: @Dumi_Magaye/Twitter

The post reads:

“Hello everyone, here are some of my drawings, please kindly retweet.”

@Smomozana2 said:

“You have a talent, keep it up.”

@Phalane6725 said:

“Wow... You know your story.”

@KhanyaB4 said:

“How much is your portrait? I’ve been looking for something like this.”

@Bhavin5327 said:

“Fabulous creativity dear...”

@MatiwaneWanda said:

“Better than Rasta.”

@Mbuso_Cele said:

“Uyancomeka umsebenzi wakho Ndosi.”

@Xhobah said:

“Good job, finally we find a replacement for Rasta.”

@Nduh_Radebe said:

“Wow, your work is unbelievably amazing.”

