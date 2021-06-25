South Africans are at it again as they hilariously lash out at a guy who is seen wearing a shirt carrying the name of his girlfriend

The guy seems to be proud of his lover, Thuli, but @KabeloMohlah02’s followers do not see eye to eye with the man’s sincere gesture

Some in the online society believe this chap is being punished for cheating and now he’s made to wear the T-shirt against his will

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A South African man is really in love as he moves around wearing a T-shirt printed with the name of his lover. The name of the lucky girl, Thuli, is seen at the back of the proud guy’s golf tee.

However, Mzansi social media users have a differently and jokingly reacted to the guy’s humble and honest gesture. The picture is uploaded by @KabeloMohlah02 and it was captured when the man was unaware, busy ordering food at a restaurant.

Briefly News takes a look at the comments and there’s a guarantee that a number of them will leave you giggling, thus paving the way to a beautiful weekend.

South Africans are laughing at a man who has a T-shirt carrying his girlfriend's name on the back. Image: @KabeloMohlah02/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“What level/stage of a relationship is dis coz wow.”

@Lonkosi said:

“I need this for my boyfriend.”

@Corneli8245 said:

“Isidliso level hahaha.”

@Malibon8749 said:

“Ile level eku exchange khona amaphone abangenawo ama password.”

@BabyJ1508 said:

“Punishment level. It's obvious the dude screwed someone else, caught and confessed like Katlego. This is the punishment agreed to in order to keep the main chick Thuli.”

@RealDelkoo said:

“Let me keep quiet, I haven't been there.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Zandie_V said:

“At least include a picture because baningi abo Thuli out there.”

@LungaBudu5 said:

“Own goal, Ladies 2-0 Gents. We are losing this match.”

@Zamanjomaneh said:

“Level 5 with immediate effect hahaha.”

@kabelo_Schwps said:

“Honeymoon phase lol.”

Man shows off lovely gifts bae bought, South Africans not so impressed

Looking at stories regarding gifts and relationships, Briefly News ran an article on a young South African man who showed off a special gift from his girlfriend and he's really stoked with the gesture.

The social media user’s post has attracted massive reactions from followers. Phakamani, going by @BrightMclight, has taken to Twitter to post an image of two cellphones that were bought by his lover.

The sweet bae got matching covers as well. The message on the matching covers seems to reaffirm the undying love his bae has for the young guy and many South Africans are also falling in love with the gesture.

@Nkocy_Macuacua said:

“Imagine having these phone covers but still don't know each other's passwords. Ja neh kunzima emjolweni.”

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za