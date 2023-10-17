Amapiano vocalist Boohle has announced the release of her new song with a video teaser

In partnership with Hunter's Gold, she took to her Instagram to unveil It's About Time Refreshed , inspired by Boom Shaka

The remake from the Kwaito hit with Idols SA judge Thembi Seete received a nod from her fans

Singer Boohle has honoured Boom Shaka in her new song 'It's About Time Refreshed'. Images: @boomshakaza, @boohle_sa

Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Hamba Wena singer Boohle for securing herself a giant deal with alcoholic beverage Hunter's Gold and getting to work with her icon, Thembi Seete, whilst at it.

Boohle drops teaser video for It's About Time Refreshed in partnership with Boom Shaka

The talented vocalist took to her Instagram to announce the release of her new song featuring the Idols SA judge:

"I was in studio with the legendary Boom Shaka and we made a remake of the iconic 'It’s About Time' track alongside @realgabacannal and @villosoul za. Check it out! ‘It’s about time (refreshed) is out now on all digital platforms Or get yourself a can of Hunter’s gold, yes the one with my face on it and scan the QR code."

Check out her experience in the video below:

Instagrammers stan Boohle's partnership with Boom Shaka and Hunter's Dry

Her followers were impressed with her boss babe move and working with the iconic Kwato group in spinning the decades-old hit. These are the congratulatory messages:

@theo_nhlengethwa was satisfied:

"@boohle_sa we love you too, thanks for sharing yourself with us."

@dogg_dbn_ gave a nod:

"Cool campaign. Dope!"

@ono_steph sent some love:

"Much love from Nigeria."

@maikorotinashechibi said:

"Hi boohle you are such a beautiful woman, always loved by me can't wait to meet up with you in future."

@thamie_saxy was impressed:

"It was really magical."

@qbasesonrsa said:

"I admire your energy. That's smile heals us all."

Source: Briefly News