Rapper Nomuzi Mabena congratulated her new colleague Cassper Nyovest on bagging a big deal

She took to her Instagram to welcome the Phuma Kim hitmaker to the fold tagging him in a video

Cassper's announcement blew up his comment section, garnering hundreds of congratulatory messages from his peers

Presenter Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena is proud of Cassper Nyovest's partnership with Sprite, and she told the world about it.

Rapper Moozlie applauds her colleague Cassper Nyovest on bagging a new deal. Images: @tebomametja, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Moozlie welcomes Cass to the campaign

The multimedia personality took to her Instagram, tagging Mr Fill Up in her paid partnership post with Sprite to congratulate him for his collaboration with the soft drink brand:

She tagged this song on her post:

Sprite SA partners up with Cassper Nyovest

The Mama I Made It star released that track too soon because he has been climbing the ladder higher.

He announced his collaboration with the Coca-Cola company on Instagram, dedicating the project to his 'brothers and sisters' who work overtime to make ends meet.

He captioned the post his this heartfelt note:

"Wow!!! My face in the front of every Sprite bottle across Africa? Who would have thought?

"I’m so proud of this moment, and I’m still authentically me!! This is for Hip Hop!!"

His comment section blew up from fans, friends and esteemed colleagues:

@moozlie said:

"And that’s on Artist of The Decade."

@carpomore praised the song:

"Eish this song man yerrrr."

@kwestadakar verified his craft:

"From 5 litre ya Papsak! Dankie my hond."

@rootoffame asked:

"The Boss !! What’s on ya feet?"

@djswitchsa remarked:

"Dope performance bros."

@georgeavakian affirmed:

"The Greatest to ever do it. I can’t wait for the Netflix documentary."

@pearlthusi sent her love:

"Green hearts to you."

@minniedlamini congratulated:

"Congratulations "

@shaunstylist said:

"Salute you."

Nasty C partners with Coca-Cola

Meanwhile, in another Briefly News report, rapper Nasty C has been making boss collaborations with the international soft-drink company.

He recently announced that he is partnering with a Philippines artist, Zack Tabudlo, to record a Coke Studio production.

Nasty had previously collaborated with Coca-Cola to feature in the official song for the Tokyo Olympics games titled Colorful.

