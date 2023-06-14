Cassper Nyovest has organised a workshop to teach young people about the importance of financial stability

Mufasa has teamed up with the Liberty Group to hold the seminars at KONKA in Sowethu on 24 June

DJ Zinhle and Oskido have been selected as the guest speakers for the recent Secure The Bag With Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest will end the youth month by sharing wisdom with Mzansi youngsters.

Cassper Nyovest has organised a financial literacy workshop in partnership with Liberty Group. Image: @casspernyovest

According to a press release received by Briefly News, Mufasa has teamed up with the Liberty Group to educate the youth about financial literacy.

The workshop dubbed Secure The Bag With Casper Nyovest will happen on 24 June at Soweto's hot groove place KONKA. Attendees are expected to be at the venue from 9 am.

Speaking about why he partnered with the Liberty Group, Mufasa said:

"I wanted to create a platform where I could engage my peers and partners, who have achieved long-term financial success and stability, to have an open discussion about how they are doing it. I want someone who attends the workshop, to leave enlightened about how to manage their finances whether they are an aspiring artist or business owner.”

DJ Zinhle and Oskido will be the guest speakers at Cassper Nyovest's workshop

The press release further revealed that Cassper was the one who organised the workshop. He invited DJ Zinhle and Oskido to share the financial values they have learned not only from being in the spotlight but also as business moguls.

DJ Zinhle is not only good at managing the disks on the dance floor, but her business endeavours have also been thriving. TimesLIVE reported that she has a hair business called Hair Majesty, an Airbnb apartment, and an accessory brand called Era By DJ Zinhle.

As much as today's youth may know Oskido for his hilarious TikTok skits, he also owns a record label called Kalawa Jazmee. According to SA Music Mag, the record label has housed many successful musicians, including Trompies, DJ Zinhle, Busiswa, Mafikizolo, and many more.

What skills can the youth expect to leave with at Capper Nyovest's works

The workshop is aimed at addressing the financial constraints faced by celebs. Attendees can expect to leave with knowledge of mismanaged spending, overlooking long-term financial stability.

Ignoring insurance and risk management, lack of legal and financial representation, and poor contract negotiation will also be taught by financial experts. Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle and Oskido will also share their wisdom.

