A 26-year-old gallery owner and artist who is originally from Rustenburg believes her talent is from her creator

The young lady uses her business, called B Artworks Gallery, to ensure that people of all races and backgrounds have access to art and opportunities in the industry

Talking to Briefly News, Boitumelo Diseko shared key information about an upcoming Youth Day event on 16 June and opened up about what inspires her craft

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A young lady who is originally from Rustenburg and now resides in Gauteng is doing the most as an artist, and as one of Mzansi’s youngest gallery owners.

Boitumelo Diseko is an inspiring artist. The art piece above is titled 'Marikana #2'. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

In 2020, Boitumelo Diseko moved to Johannesburg because she viewed the city as a hub of both creativity and art.

In a previous conversation with Sowetan LIVE, the sis noted that it’s always been her dream to own a gallery.

Talking to Briefly News, Boitumelo adds that she believes her talent is directly from God, noting that she has always loved art:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“I am from a creative family. My brothers were able to draw and very earlier in life, I saw I had the talent too.”

The 26-year-old explains that her work is inspired by Christianity, as well as environmental psychology.

Boitumelo does not tell people what to think when they look at her work, leaving the pieces up for interpretation.

Young artist opens gallery

Boitumelo opened B Artworks Gallery in 2022 in October to ensure that people from diverse backgrounds, and races had access to art, and opportunities presented in the sector.

Sharing information regarding an exciting event that will be hosted by the gallery, the young hun noted:

“We will host the legendary Prof Pitika Ntuli who will inspire both artists and people who aspire to be artists. The unmissable event will be hosted at the Main Change Building at 20 Kruger Street in Maboneng, Johannesburg.”

Boitumelo is an inspiration to all young women with a love for art.

Nomfundo Moh becomes most streamed female artist in Mzansi in 2022 after dropping her debut album ‘Amagama’

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously wrote about Nomfundo Moh, who became the most streamed female artist in Mzansi in 2022 after dropping her debut album in the same year.

The songstress had released ‘Amagama’ and songs, such as Phakade Lami, Soft Life, and Lilizela became instant hits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News