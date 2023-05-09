Makhadzi's new management has reportedly started seeking the best lawyers to fight Open Mic's contract

Open Mic claimed that their agreement was auto-renewable and would let go of the MaGear singer when they wanted to

Mzansi was baffled by the issue, especially after an audio recording of Makhadzi and an Open Mic MD arguing about the agreement trended

Makhadzi's new management has promised to do all in their power to find the best legal team for her woes with Open Mic.

Makhadzi's new management has promised to take Open Mic to court for their auto-renewable contract claims. Image: @makhadzisa

This came after the record company claimed that their contract with Makhadzi would not expire because it was auto-renewed. The Ghanama hitmaker seemed clueless about this clause when she announced on Twitter that she was leaving the company to launch her Makhadzi Entertainment.

ZiMoja Lezinto reported that the contract also said Makhadzi would continue to work for Open Mic until they no longer wanted her.

In response to the surprising clause, TimesLIVE claimed that Makhadzi's new management would do everything possible to find the best lawyers.

“This is becoming a legal matter so we are going to meet with our lawyers to give us the way forward. We received the contract which she signed so we are presenting it to our lawyers so we can be advised what to do next.”

Audio clip reveals Open Mic allegedly never gave Makhadzi a copy of her contract

Makhadzi has kept her fans updated on her situation with Open Mic, and fans have taken it upon themselves to dig for more information.

Twitter user @kutamatshianeo uploaded an audio recording of Makhadzi and one of Open Mic executives. Makhadzi demanded her contract in the audio, but the man believed to be Open Mic's MD kept diverting the conversation.

Mzansi believes Makhadzi will win court case against Open Mic

@Maratong6 said:

"How is he confirming the auto-renewal of a contract he doesn’t have? I mean what is so difficult to send her the contract? They are pure tsotsis these ones."

@April1pt shared:

"There's no auto-renewal of a contract. You cannot renew it without a signature."

@MotshabiTobela posted:

"@OpenMicProdSA, you need a new MD because to be caught slipping like this so effortlessly is shameless."

@Daprincemajor replied:

"Makhadzi needs a good lawyer. She will easily win this one. These guys are trying to own her."

@malumzyyyy

"I fear these people will change the contract and just put the last page. How do you work without seeing your contract?"

Makhadzi warns fans to stop booking her through Open Mic Productions

In related news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi cut all ties with Open Mic Productions. The singer announced that she left the company to start her recording label, Makhadzi Entertainment.

However, Sunday World reported that Open Mic Productions issued a conflicting statement noting that Makhadzi was still signed with them.

Taking to her Twitter page on 4 May 2023, the Mjolo singer said fans should not book her through Open Mic Productions because she will not show up.

