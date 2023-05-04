Makhadzi has made it clear that she parted ways with Open Mic Productions and has urged her followers to stop booking her through the company

The Ghanama hitmaker recently revealed that she left Open Mic Productions because she wanted to start her recording label Makhadzi Entertainment

She took to her Twitter page to caution those who are still booking her through Open Mic Productions that she will not show up

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Makhadzi is cutting all ties with Open Mic Productions. The singer announced that she left the company to start her recording label, Makhadzi Entertainment.

Makhadzi has warned her followers who are still booking her through Open Mic Productions. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Open Mic Productions stated that the star is still signed to them, despite Makhadzi's statements.

Makhadzi and Open Mic Productions confuse fans with conflicting statements

Makhadzi announced that she was parting ways with Open Mic Productions, News24 reports. Per the publication, the award-winning singer said she wanted to focus on growing her business. Part of her statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"The relationship between myself and Open Mic Productions was like a match made in heaven as it elevated both of us to become top household names in the South African music industry," she said. "Our relationship produced four studio albums, and all the albums did very well."

However, Sunday World reported that Open Mic Productions issued a conflicting statement noting that Makhadzi is still signed with them. Open Mic spokesperson Nkateko Maluleke said the record will decide when not to renew the Limpopo-born singer's contract.

“We are sitting with a valid contract, so we won’t be issuing a similar statement. She’s still on contract with Open Mic."

Makhadzi warns fans against booking her through Open Mic Productions

Taking to her Twitter page on 4 May 2023, the Mjolo singer said fans should not book her through Open Mic Productions because she will not show up. She wrote:

"Book me now. Don’t book me via open mic cz honestly I won’t show up, the contract has ended. I don’t want to fight with promoters and my fans."

Makhadzi's followers share thoughts on the drama with Open Mic Productions

The singer's followers headed to her timeline to react to her post. some explained that they have been attending gigs where she does not show up.

@GololoMathapelo said:

"We waited for you on Sunday ko Kempton Park exclusive white. My heart was broken."

@PitsiAfrica wrote:

"Add this booking email on your bio, and on Instagram add the email icon with the booking email❤️"

Makhadzi’s team Open Mic Productions slams no-show rumours in Tzaneen, says MaGear singer wasn’t booked

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi's music label, Open Mic Productions, has responded to allegations that she missed a show in Limpopo.

According to Sunday World, well-known businessman Jeffrey Maltji booked the Ghanama hitmaker to perform at Ejays Lounge in Moime Village in Tzaneen. However, she did not pitch because she did not want to show up before being paid, which Jefferey blamed on event organiser King Monada.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News