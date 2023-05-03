DJ Tira is excited about the upcoming Metro FM Music Awards where he has been nominated in the Best Kwaito and Best Music Video categories

The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker said he is looking forward to the awards ceremony and hopes to walk away with the awards

DJ Tira noted that he thinks he deserves to win the awards because he worked hard to release the hit song and video for Sikilidi

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

DJ Tira is counting down the days until the highly-anticipated Metro FM Music Awards taking place on Saturday 6 May in Mpumalanga.

DJ Tira has revealed that he is looking forward to winning the Metro FM Music Awards. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

The star is in the running for two of the biggest awards for his hit single Sikilidi featuring General C’mamane, Dladla Mshunqisi, Sizwe Mdlalose, Ms Mamellow & Miss Vee.

DJ Tira ecstatic about the upcoming Metro FM Music Awards after getting two nominations

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the Durban-based hitmaker said he is looking forward to winning the awards. Tira who is nominated in the Best Kwaito and Best Music Video categories said he worked hard on Sikilidi. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"The song really deserves to win. I'm pushing hard and I also made a really nice music video that people have been loving."

DJ Tira talks about working with upcoming singers and artists on Sikilidi

DJ Tira is all about letting others shine. The star also shared that he worked with upcoming artists on the project.

He said that he is allowing up-and-coming artists to enter the music and entertainment industry. He said:

"For the song I used artists and producers that are still up and coming, and that I've worked with on the music. There are other vocalists featured and it's people that never sang before who always wanted to sing. Basically, I'm giving them an opportunity to be able to sing. Hopefully, they do well in the music industry."

Lerato Kganyago promises show-stopping outfits as she hosts Metro FM Music Awards 2023 with Katlego Maboe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Metro FM Music Awards 2023 promises to be a night to remember as Lerato Kganyago, a well-known media personality and long-standing member of the Metro FM family, prepares to host the event alongside Katlego Maboe.

The awards show, which has been on hiatus for some time, is set to take place at Mbombela Stadium on 6 May and Lerato has expressed her excitement and enthusiasm for the event, promising to pull out all the stops.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News