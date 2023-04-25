Top South African media personalities Katlego Maboe and Lerato Kganyago have been announced as the main hosts of the upcoming Metro FM Music Awards

Controversial media personality Katlego Maboe said the gig is one of the biggest jobs he has bagged in his career

Katlego returns to the spotlight two years after the cheating and GBV allegations that almost cost him his career

Katlego Maboe and Kerato Kganyago are set to set the highly-anticipated Metro FM Music Awards.

Katlego Maboe and Lerato Kganyago are set to host the Metro FM Music Awards. Image: @katlegomaboe and @leratokganyago

The seasoned media personalities were recently announced as the main hosts of the event scheduled for 6 May 2023 at Mbombela Stadium.

Katlego Maboe can't wait to host the Metro FM Music Awards

Expresso presenter Katlego Maboe has been trying to find his feet in the industry again after a cheating and GBV scandal that almost crippled his career.

Speaking to TimesLIVE about the Metro FM Awards gig, Maboe said this is one of the biggest jobs he has secured in his career.

The media personality revealed that he has been working tirelessly alongside his team to ensure that he delivers an unforgettable event. He said:

"I have been doing this for quite some time and it's something I believe is part of my DNA of who I am. Every single award show you present or any show, you approach with reverence."

Katlego Maboe on getting another chance in the industry after cheating scandal

Unless you were living under a rock, you should know about Katlego Maboe's scandal that saw him losing his Outsurance gig and other jobs.

The star had a second chance at life when the charges against him were dropped and Mzansi called for him to get his job back. Opening up about the matter, Kat noted:

"I'm so grateful that I still have an opportunity to be part of what I believe is an incredible industry."

#Sama29 planning already in motion, RiSA calls for artists to submit entries before due date

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Samas are always marred with controversy from artists calling organisers out for not being fair to South Africans complaining about poor event planning and execution.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng spoke to Briefly News and confirmed that the plans for #Sama29 are already underway. He said that they are aware of the complaints that came up not only last year but in previous years.

