Minister Zizi Kodwa may be doing a lot of work to ensure that those who are making an impact in the industry get the recognition they deserve but it's not enough

The Minister who has been attending events and mixing and mingling with industry veterans such as Rami Chuene and Zola 7 was recently called out by Phil Mphela

The popular entertainment blogger said it's high time the Minister starts conducting his ministerial duties and stop taking pictures with celebrities for clout

Newly appointed Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has been called out for not making moves to improve the industry but is only focusing on chilling with celebrities.

Phil Mphela has urged Minister Zizi Kodwa to start doing his job.

Kodwa has been active on social media over the past few days, sharing pictures with the entertainment industry heavyweights like Zola 7, DJ Black Coffee, Rami Chuene and more.

Phil Mphela calls out Minister Zizi Kodwa for not doing his work while focusing on chasing clout

Popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela came out guns blazing at the Minister accusing him of not doing his work. Phil Mphela pointed out that Kodwa hasn't made any significant changes since taking over the office. All he does is take snaps with celebs for his social media pages. He wrote:

"With all due respect Minister, May we please start seeing tangible progress that will change the industry.

"Let’s get legislations and bills signed. Let’s engage the private sector to invest in black creatives. Enough with wining & dining celebs (yes even veterans) for photo ops."

Phil Mphela's followers share the same sentiments, many asked Zizi Kodwa to get the ball rolling

It seems Phil Mphela spoke what was on everyone's mind when he outed Minister Kodwa. His followers took to the timeline to dish their thoughts on the matter.

@MsiziGwala3 said:

"Vibes will not get this guy anywhere, maybe he doesn’t know that. Also, it’s gonna be interesting to see what the job descriptions are for these ambassadors and what the deliverables are, or it’s just vibing all the way."

@Ancestorsassoc1 added:

"Great ideas but nothing will come out of this minister. He is embarking in a childhood dream of meeting with celebrities (his favorites). Create your own thing and when he sees success in what you going, he will visit you."

Zizi Kodwa hosts lavish event to honour South African Grammy Awards winners

Still on the issue of Zizi Kodwa banqueting with celebrities, Sunday World reported that he hosted a lavish bash to celebrate all Grammy Awards winners.

These winners included Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, three-time Grammy Award winner Lebo Morake, and Soweto Gospel Choir.

Zizi Kodwa throws Zola 7 a birthday party, pictures and video get mixed opinions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zola 7 turned 46 on April 24 and spent his birthday with the Minister and some friends.

Kodwa hosted a small party for him at a restaurant and shared footage of Zola blowing out his birthday candle on a cake.

In a Twitter post, the minister also acknowledged the musician and TV star for his contribution to the country's social development.

