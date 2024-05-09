Americans caught on to the conversation after netizens saw that Mihlali Ndamase edited a photo she took with Rihanna

The influencer took a picture with Rih at a Fenty Beauty event and edited her face while leaving the singer looking natural

Rihanna fans are dragging Mimi, claiming that she was trying to make herself look better with her filters

Americans called Mihlali Ndamase out for editing her picture with Rihanna. Images: mihlalii_n, badgalriri

Phew, chile, it's a mess on social media! Not Mihlali Ndamase being dragged by Americans after she edited a photo she took with Rihanna. What's worse is that she put a filter on her face and left Rih out, and the Americans did not like that one bit.

Mihlali Ndamase dragged over Rihanna picture

Eish, Mihlali Ndamase is catching some smoke from the other side of the world after posting an edited version of her photo with Rihanna.

The influencer recently attended a Fenty Beauty event where she got to mingle with other top influencers and meet Rihanna. After taking a picture with the singer, Mimi did some touch-ups before sharing it on her Instagram page.

In an attempt to perhaps preserve Rih's natural beauty, Mihlali left her face natural while she airbrushed hers.

Before closing off her comments on the photo, netizens spotted that the influencer liked several responses where fans claimed she looked much prettier than Rih.

Twitter (X) user ChrisExcel102 shared a screenshot while an American Rihanna fan, gaIactafentys, dragged Mimi with an old photo of herself:

Mzansi reacts to Mihlali Ndamase slander

South Africans weren't ready to defend Mimi for what she did but called the Americans out for claiming that she was ugly:

NalediSekoto said:

"I’m not on her side here, but you literally can’t prove that she’s not absolutely beautiful because she is."

Thobiiie_ wrote:

"Mihlali is beautiful; you cannot prove otherwise. That’s a fight you’ll definitely lose."

tflavour posted:

"Calling Mihlali ugly is wild, though; her face card is insanely out of this world."

ziikho_ responded:

"She might be a wedding wrecker, but what we're not going to do is call Mihlali ugly."

Mihlali Ndamase crowned most influential in Africa

In more Mihlali Ndamase updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the influencer being crowned the most influential person in Africa.

However, netizens didn't agree and questioned how she could have been given the title.

