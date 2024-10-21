Amapiano music producer Kelvin Momo was given the cold shoulder when he was at a recent gig

This comes after his recent break-up with vocalist Babalwa M, which rocked social media

A picture of the Amalobolo hitmaker with another woman went viral, and Mzansi assumed it was his new girlfriend

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kelvin Momo was given the cold shoulder during his performance. Image: @Kelvonmomo

Source: Instagram

Amapiano heavyweight Kelvin Momo had tongues wagging recently when he was performing at a recent gig. This was because the crowd was apparently ignoring him during his set.

Video of Kelvin Momo performing trends

Amalobolo hitmaker Kelvin Momo recently had a gig, which he streamed live on Facebook. In the video, the crowd seemingly gave him the cold shoulder and went about their day.

Last week, a picture of the Amalobolo hitmaker getting cosy with another woman went viral. Many people assumed that it was his new girlfriend, leaving many to ask questions about his relationship with vocalist Babalwa M.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@Scarnia_11 shared the video with the caption, "They did @kelvinMomo_ dirty over the weekend 😅 is he no longer y'all goat Kanti?"

Mzansi laughs at Kelvin Momo

Netizens had a field day with Kelvin Momo, and people observed that the crowd was not moved by his performance. These are some of the reactions:

@_Thembalihle_ laughed:

"People are mad at him 🤣 😂"

@Siphu_Kwake shared:

"He was booked well on time. On the day of the event, he posted on his Instagram “sorry guys I can’t make it, see you tomorrow” with no formal statement. Mind you this is the 2nd time he’s doing this. By the time he got there, no one cared. People are tired of him 😭🤣"

@XUFFLER stated:

"People took the breakup personally 😭😂😂"

@uKilla_K added:

"Lol this is so unnecessary though. We don't even know what happened."

@ICadoskie joked:

"One thing about South Africans 😂😂 this could be the end of his career bc once South Africans iphuwe kuwe, it’s game over 😂😂"

Peeps go wild on Babalwa M's TikTok comments section

In a previous report from Briefly News, men spammed Babalwa M's TikTok comments section with hilarious messages following rumours about her and Kelvin Momo's break up.

The couple neither confirmed nor denied the breakup.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News