Mawhoo went viral after she performed her debut Maskandi song feature, Gucci, a collaboration with Mthandeni

The star received mixed reviews from people online, saying she is doing too much

Mawhoo and Mthandeni released their collaboration last week, and it amassed numerous reviews

Mawhoo performed 'Gucci' for the first time. Image: @mawhoo

Amapiano singer Mawhoo often trends for sparking controversy, and this time was no different.

Mawhoo's performance goes viral

The singer Mawhoo goes viral almost every time she does something. This time, she performed a Maskandi song live on stage and did traditional Zulu dances. Gucci is a collaboration with Mthandeni and the Ngilimele hitmaker.

Mawhoo and Mthandeni released their collaboration 10 days ago, and it has already amassed more than three million reviews.

@MDNnewss shared the video.

Mzansi reacts to Mawhoo's performance

The singer received mixed reviews from people online, saying she is doing too much

@bad_option88 said:

"Mawhoo is the reason I enjoy this song, not her voice but yena nje."

@Glen_Matom asked:

"The cameraman was focused on all the right places. Where does one catch her next performance, this MaWhoo chick?"

@princesspelo25 stated:

"If I was a man I would just always send her money shame I understand 😂😂"

@sneaprilly shared:

"Guys, sometime you have to accept you can't be great to everything. Mawhoo is great when come to her vocals but performance cha nje akukho. And Nick minaj owns that she is not a great performer but she a goat when come to rapping."

@TandekaD_SA joked:

"Watching her is more entertaining than the actual song."

@mphomasamela said:

"I'm afraid, Seemah was right about this one."

@zimkhitha said:

"What a gorgeous gorgeous woman. I love this song."

Mawhoo lashes at event organiser over booking dispute

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mawhoo denied claims that she missed a performance at the Blouberg Spring Festival. She alleged that the event organisers never paid her the booking fee. Thandeka Ngema, her real name, shared proof showing no deposit was made, and therefore, no booking was confirmed.

Mawhoo threatened legal action against promoter Eddz for spreading false accusations that damaged her reputation.

